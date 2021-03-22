Evansville's 4th Annual Food Truck Festival Scheduled for May

Funeral costs.... good news - as another evansville event is one the books for 20-21...... evansville events announcing saturday - they will be hosting their 4th annual evansville food truck festival in may.... the event will feature more than 25 food trucks - and a selection of local and regional craft beers.... the decision comes - after several previous events have been cancelled due to covid-19.... "i think with things opening up being at large in capacity now, it's a good opportunity to get back out for a lot of people in the food truck industry.

You know, taking a dive is a great opportunity for them to get their name out there.

Things are opening back up so people will be able to come through and be more comfortable with the situation."

The festival will be held at bosse field.... a portion of ticket sales will go towards the gilda's club