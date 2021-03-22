Residents in Turkish capital bang pots and pans in protest over Istanbul Convention withdrawal

Residents in the Turkish capital have banged pots and pans from their windows on March 21 in protest of the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pulled out of the agreement 10 years after its launch in Istanbul.

The convention is aimed at preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.