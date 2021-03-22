Barking deer saved from snare trap in Thai forest

This is the heartwarming moment a barking deer was saved after it was caught in a snare trap in a forest in Thailand.

Footage shows the three-month-old male animal struggling to free itself from the sharp wires in Sisaket province on March 14.

Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary officers found the deer while they were patrolling the forest.

They were taking extra care as residents from nearby villages set traps around their homes and farms to keep wild animals away.

When the rangers reached the edge of the park, they found the injured baby deer on one of the traps suspected to have been laid by a villager.

One of the team calmed the deer down by covering its head with a sack before two of his colleagues helped him carry the animal out of the snare.

The rangers let the deer rest under a tree to regain strength while they stood about 5ft-away from it in case it tried to escape.

The barking deer had scrapes on its body and was weak after hours of being ensnared but it appeared healthy so they let it back to the forest after being given fresh water and food.

Chaiwat Limlikhitaksorn, director at the Protected Area Regional Office, said they are still trying to raise awareness to stop locals from placing the traps.

He said: ‘We tell people that the traps could kill innocent animals and teach them about nature conservation.

However, we still find these traps inside the park near farms. ‘We understand that they are trying to protect their crops, but the law will be applied if anyone is caught setting traps.

They will be punished and be charged as well so they need to stop.’ Muntjacs, also known as barking deer or rib-faced deer, are small deer species native to south and southeast Asia.