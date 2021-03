Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

ANTOINETTE: RIGHT NOW AT NOON WEARE FOLLOWING BREAKINGDEVELOPMENTS.THE SUPREME COURT IS SET TO HEARA GOVERNMENT APPEAL TO REINSTATETHE DEATH PENALTY FOR BOSTONMARATHON BOMBER DZHOKHARTSARNAEV.GOOD AFTERNOON.THANKS FOR JOINING US.I’M ANTOINETTE ANTONIO.ERIKA: AND I’M ERIKA TARANTAL.THEY WILL REVIEW A LOWER COURT’SRULING THAT ERRORS DURING THETRIAL TAINTED THE SENTENCING.IF THE JUSTICES OVERTURN THEAPPEALS COURT, TSARNAEV’S DEATHSENTENCE COULD BE REINSTATED.TSARNAEV WAS CONVICTED OF DOZENSOF CRIMES IN THE 2013 TERRORATTACK THAT KILLED THREE PEOPLE.HE RECEIVED A DEATH SENTENCE IN2015.IN LATE JULY, THE FEDERALAPPEALS COURT IN BOSTON THREWOUT THAT SENTENCE SAYING SAIDTHE JUDGE DID NOT DO ENOUGH TOENSURE THE JURY WOULD