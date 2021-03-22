One employee thanks Lee County Sheriff's Department for helping him find his calling.
Skilled to Work: Lee County Sheriff looking to hire in various parts of his department
Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSDuration: 0 shares 2 views
People get their foot in the door of a new career... in this weeks' skilled to work, wtva's alexis jones spoke with one employee who said the department helped him find his calling... if you want to join the lee county sheriff's department, you can fill out an application at lee- co- sheriff- dot- com... the link is also posted on our website wtva-dot-