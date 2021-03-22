The current real estate market is morecompetitive than ever for buyers.The first step to take before searching for anew home is to find an agent you can trust."Research a neighborhood before youconsider moving there," advises realestate agent Tamar Asken.The home inspection is vital to discoveringany latent defects in a property that mightcost you major money in the future.When working with a lender to help financeyour home buying costs, focus on the timelineof the loan—and not the mortgage rates.Understanding the costs of owningand maintaining a property is keywhen searching for a new home."Shopping around for the best rate andclosing-cost package is a good idea," saysMihal Gartenberg of Warburg Realty
What Real Estate Agents and Brokers Wish You Knew Before You Start House Hunting
