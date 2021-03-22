What Real Estate Agents and Brokers Wish You Knew Before You Start House Hunting

The current real estate market is morecompetitive than ever for buyers.The first step to take before searching for anew home is to find an agent you can trust."Research a neighborhood before youconsider moving there," advises realestate agent Tamar Asken.The home inspection is vital to discoveringany latent defects in a property that mightcost you major money in the future.When working with a lender to help financeyour home buying costs, focus on the timelineof the loan—and not the mortgage rates.Understanding the costs of owningand maintaining a property is keywhen searching for a new home."Shopping around for the best rate andclosing-cost package is a good idea," saysMihal Gartenberg of Warburg Realty