Kareena, Malaika and Dhvani snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Bandra area in Mumbai on March 22.

On work front, the 'Heroine' actress will be next seen in upcoming film 'Takht'.

Actor Kunal Kapoor was spotted outside the office of T-Series in Mumbai's Andheri area today.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor will be next seen in upcoming film 'Koi Jaane Na' on work front.

Actress Malaika Arora was snapped by paparazzi outside Diva Yoga Studio in Bandra.

Malaika looked super fit in her grey sports bra and body hugging trouser.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

She visited the holy place with her family to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on her birthday.

Dhvani turned 23 on March 22.