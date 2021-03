Arvind Sawant rubbishes allegation levelled by MP Navneet Rana of threatening her in Parliament premises

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant disapproved allegation levelled by MP from Amravati Navneet Ravi Rana of threatening her inside Parliament premises, said her way of taking and body language was wrong.

"Why will I threaten her?

If there were people present near her at that time, then, they can tell if I threatened her.

Her way of talking and body language was wrong," said Shiv Sena's Leader.