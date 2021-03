Mama June Shannon On Relationship With Her Daughters After Drug Addiction

At 14 months clean, Mama June Shannon is ready for a new chapter in her life.

Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey ahead of the premiere of her new reality show "Mama June: Road to Redemption", the reality star opens up about her past drug use, making amends with her daughters, and her boyfriend of almost six years, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak.