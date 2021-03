ITV News Exposes Dangerous Living Conditions In London Tower Block

Enveloped in thick layers of black mould and damp with water dripping from the ceilings, ITV News has uncovered what housing experts say are the “worst conditions they’ve ever seen” in a block of council flats in London.

The properties, which are in an 11-storey residential tower block on Regina Road in South Norwood, are owned by Croydon Council.