The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, share insight into the future of Captain America.
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' on the Future of Captain America
Credit: Entertainment WeeklyDuration: 02:19s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
'Agent Carter' was the MCU's first attempt at exploring Captain America's legacy
Mashable
-
Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 recap: Captain America's legacy hangs over Sam
Upworthy
-
Sebastian Stan: Having Black Captain America Is 'Incredibly Powerful Symbol'
AceShowbiz
-
Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 1 recap: Captain America's legacy lingers
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Theaters reopening this weekend
FOX 4 Now Florida
America's largest movie theater chain will open most of its theaters this weekend. A look at new releases.