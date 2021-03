Sturgeon welcomes ruling she didn't breach ministerial code

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed the ruling from an independent inquiry that found she did not breach ministerial code.

She added she was conscious there was a process needed to "rebuild trust and learn lessons" from the mistakes made by the Scottish government Report by Alibhaiz.

