There's a Scientific Reason Why You Sometimes Forget What You Walked Into a Room to Get or

If you've ever gone to a room with a purposein mind only to forget what that reason wasupon arrival, know that you're not alone.Scientists called this phenomenon the"doorway effect," and it's a real symptomof our brains being overloaded.In order to discover exactly why thishappens, a team of researchers conductedexperiments using virtual reality.A total of 74 volunteers were asked toremember certain objects as they movedthrough computed-generated 3D rooms.At first the volunteersremembered everything.So the scientists made it moredifficult and had them do othertasks while moving around.An abrupt total change of sceneryforces our minds to process somethingentirely new and causes us to forget things.If you want to avoid forgetting what youwent into a room for, keep the task atthe front of your mind until it's done