Monday, March 22, 2021

U.S. air travelers top 1.5 mln, highest in a year

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
The number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million Sunday for the first time since March 2020, as air travel continues to rebound from a pandemic-related drop, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Monday said it screened more than 1.5 million air passengers a day earlier - the highest single day since March 13, 2020.

The number of airline passengers was down 60 percent in 2020 due to the health crisis.

But now, with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings are rising.

Sunday was also the 11th consecutive day that over 1 million people were screened at U.S. airports.

While demand is still down some 30 percent compared to pre-COVID levels, and some travel restrictions remain in place, U.S. airline executives last week cited concrete signs of a domestic leisure travel recovery and said losses were declining.

