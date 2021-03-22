U.S. air travelers top 1.5 mln, highest in a year

The number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million Sunday for the first time since March 2020, as air travel continues to rebound from a pandemic-related drop, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday.

The number of airline passengers was down 60 percent in 2020 due to the health crisis.

But now, with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings are rising.

Sunday was also the 11th consecutive day that over 1 million people were screened at U.S. airports.

While demand is still down some 30 percent compared to pre-COVID levels, and some travel restrictions remain in place, U.S. airline executives last week cited concrete signs of a domestic leisure travel recovery and said losses were declining.