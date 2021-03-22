Saul CANELO Alvarez Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

Boxing champion Saul CANELO Alvarez placed his handprints and footprints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Saturday.

The boxing superstar and international role model for young boxing fans worldwide received one of Hollywood’s highest accolades.

The ceremony was co-hosted by The HOLLYGOLD Foundation, which will also present a donation to Canelo-supported charities.

Canelo said that he was “very proud to be Mexican”.

“When I was a child, I always dreamed about being a world champ, you never know what you’re truly going to accomplish”, he said.