Grant me Hope: Will hopes to be adopted!

Every Monday on News 25 we feature a Mississippi child hoping to get adopted.

- no l3 needed- - - my name's will and i like to- beatbox, sing,- dance.

My favorite food is- crawfish.

I was originally from- louisiana but i live in - - - - mississippi.

I love cajun food.- i like to do parkour like doing- flips.

I like jumping from- building to building and stuff- - - - like that.

I learned how to do- backflips because when i was- younger i could - always do splits for some - reason.

I used to watch videos- - - - on it all the time and i guess - just picked it up.

A few times - landed on my head but you just- gotta get - up, dust off.

If i could go on- vacation it would be probably t- cuba, because i could - learn more about my heritage an- where i come from.- i've always been kind of scared- of adoption just because like - - - - going to somebody's - home that you don't really know- tom me it would be like a sense- of security like family,- - - - having to have somebody in your- corner.

I'm kind of nervous but- i'm open- - - to it.- help me with i want to say like- helping me with my self-esteen- knowing i have- somebody to go home to if stuff- don't go well.- - - - family, have somebody that has- your back, having somebody to b- there - - - - for you when you need it the- most.

Well if i got adopted int- your family, i would- - - - say that you would have a sense- of a companionship, and i would- try my best to- show you how grateful i am.

