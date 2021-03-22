Mom to Mom: Magic Jelly Bean Buckets

Today on Mom to Mom, we have a fun and magical Easter tradition your little ones are sure to love.

This is a really- fun family- tradition that you're going to- want to start with your little- ones around this time of- year, and it's really simple to- do.

The idea is to have your- kids plant these magical- jelly beans into edible dirt.

- then, by the next morning,- they're magically turned into - - - - blow pops.

Some things you're - going to need is an - easter-themed bucket, some- cute little cupcake holders,- some blow pops, some jelly- beans, and some - chocolate-covered donuts.

- - - - on day one, you want to take- your bucket.

I put a little - plastic in mine because you - don't want to fill the entire - thing up with donuts.

Then you- want to take your - donuts, crumble them up, so it- looks like your dirt, then you- want to have your - child come over, pick out a - couple of jelly beans, and put- it inside the dirt.

- now, to day two, when the fun - begins.

You take your blow pops- - - - and your cute little cupcake- holders and kind of just stick- it on the bottom and wrap it up- like a little - flower.

Once you have all two o- three done, you stick it in you- dirt and, voila, the magic- - - is here.

You're going to want t- make sure that you do these blo- pop flowers - through the night while your- child is sleeping.

Then when- they wake up in the morning,- they have a wonderful, nice - surprise.

- moms, if you have a creative- tradition that you like to do - with your kids, we'd love to- hear about it and you might see-