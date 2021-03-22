Pass Christian School District held a career fair this weekend

Socks.- - educators looking for a job had- the opportunity to- meet principals and - administrators at pass- christian's annual career fair- on saturday.- the pass christian public schoo- district offered a in-- person career fair giving those- interested in working for the - district a chance to get well - acquainted with the school- district and all it has to- offer.- each school in the district was- represented.- the school district even opened- up the application pool - to those educators who are stil- in college but will - be graduating in may.

- michael lindsey, assistant- superintendent for the pass - christian public school distric- tell news 25 they are looking - for - teachers who love what they do.- - "looking for someone go can com in and- be apart of the excellent staff- we already have somebody that i- - - - passionate and can develop a- relationship with students know- there content - knowledge and somebody looking- to go above and beyond and to - keep that - standard of excellence that we- have in the pass christian- school district" the school system is also - looking for bus