Monopoly Is Replacing 16 Cards to Better Reflect Community.

Toy company Hasbro announced that for the first time in over 85 years, some of Monopoly's cards will be updated.

Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game's Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh, Hasbro, via press release.

And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term 'community' has taken on a whole new meaning, Hasbro, via press release.

Fans will be able to vote on the new cards via the Monopoly Community Chest website.

Options for new cards include "Shop local," "Rescue a puppy" and "Help your neighbors clean up their yard after a storm.".

We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards.

We're really excited to see what new cards get voted in!, Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro, via statement.

Hasbro will also host its first-ever Monopoly Charity Classic on YouTube.

Celebrities will play to win part of the Community Chest to be donated to charity