Donald Trump May Launch His Own Social Media Platform

Donald Trump May Launch His Own , Social Media Platform .

Former President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller made the announcement on the Fox News program '#MediaBuzz'.

I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform, Jason Miller, Trump Advisor, via CBS News.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6.

Following a speech that Trump delivered which seemed to incite the riot.

According to Miller, "numerous companies" are looking to assist Trump in launching the new platform.

And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it's going to completely redefine the game, .., Jason Miller, Trump Advisor, via CBS News.

... and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, Jason Miller, Trump Advisor, via CBS News