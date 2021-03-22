Two Men Accused Of Drugging, Raping Woman Who Died In Miami Beach Hotel Room

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, face a number of charges, including sexual battery and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Brooke Shafer reports two men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, a woman was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Two North Carolina men are accused of drugging and raping a woman they met on South Beach who later died in her hotel room.