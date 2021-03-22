Skip to main content
Monday, March 22, 2021

Coronavirus county-by-county: March 22, 2021

Local health departments provide updated coronavirus statistics.

Oneida county -- two covid related deaths.

40 new positive tests.

460 active cases.

23 hospitalized.

In herkimer -- 2 new positive tests.

68 active cases.

5 hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 21 new positive tests.

167 active cases.

7 hospitalized.

