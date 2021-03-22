Construction continues on Route 8 bridge

Three out of the four ramps off of the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line will be closed next week as construction moves forward.

On the route 8 bridge replacement project.

Starting a week from today.... three of the four ramps coming off and leading to the bridge from the arterial will be closed.

--the state department of transportation is calling them temporary, long term closures.

With the replacement of the rt eight bridge over five and twelve there are alot of challenges with the interchange itself so the safest way that we could do it was stage construction but one of the things to come out of that was we would end up having to close three of the four ramps into the cloverleaf.

These are the ramps that are impacted.

From the arterial southbound to the bridge.

From the arterial northbound to the bridge.

And coming off the bridge....and getting on the arterial in the southbound lanes headed towards the mall.

