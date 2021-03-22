Activist raises awareness about Chauvin trial

First tonight ?

"* a minneapolis activist is hoping to raise awareness about derek chavin's trial in the case of george floyd's death.

The effort is supported by the organization visual black justice.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with more on the effort.

Amy ?

"* the minnesota activist is proving a car can be more than just a set of wheels ?

"* t can be a vehicle that makes a statement..

And raises awareness.

I spoke with activist chicago tay?

"*sha who has begun driving from minneapolis and plans on making stops across the country to raise awareness about derek chavin's trial until he reaches houston..

That's where george floyd grew up.

He says the car is a visual reminder to fight for justice for george floyd and pay attention to what happens during the trial.

Just speaking up and looking for justice for george floyd, now is the time to pay attention to the trial and what's happening in hennipen county and at the courthouse.

Tay?

"*sha says he will also be playing music created by floyd as he makes stops along his route.

Live in rochester jessica bringe thank you jessica.

Opening statements are