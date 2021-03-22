Mason City police warn of suspicious calls

Of these phony agents./// the mason city police department is warning residents of a new sort of deceptive phone call crooks are using to coax personal information out of you.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into what you can do if you receive one of these calls.

He joins us live in mason city ?

"* alex?xxx amy ?

"* these callers are pretending to be u?

"*s customs and border protection agents.

They claim the resident is being investigated regarding a package of drugs was found at the border that has the resident's name on it.

That caller is trying to gather personal information.

U?

"*s customs and border protection has released a statement saying these calls are phishing attempts ?

"* and are urged to not provide the caller with any information.

In his 27 years on the force ?*- mason city police captain mike mckelvey has seen the evolution of how suspicious callers get you to hand over your information ?

"* from mailers to now texts and emails.

He advises residents to be vigilant and note of anything that "it's that scariness of the unknown, the official sound.

A lot of times, these persons use a sense of urgency to cause the people receiving these calls to panic."

What can you do if you get one of these calls?

Mckelvey says if you don't recognize the number, just don't answer it.

If there's any suspicion ?

"* he also advises to take note of the caller i?

"*d ?

"* and repo to police.

Live in mason city?*- alex jirgens?

"* kimt thank you alex.

And when it comes to those annoying robo?

"*calls ?

"* the acting h of the federal communication s commission has announced she's cracking down on them ?

"* issuing a 225 million dollar fine to telemarketers in texas ?

"* and cease and desist lettes to other companies that have consistently