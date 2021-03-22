City of Perry kicks off ‘Workout in the Park’ series Saturday

The city of Perry kicks off its ‘Workout in the Park’ series this Saturday.

The city of perry is expanding its "yoga in the park" series from 20-19 to include a bigger variety of workouts.

41nbc's ariel schiller tells us how you can participate in the monthly workout in the park series.

The city of perry kicks off its workout in the park series this saturday.

Special events manager for the city of perry, anya turpin says if you've ever been too intimidated to try a workout class in the gym that this is the event for you.

Turpin says they took in feedback from the community from prior events, and added a variety of classes, in addition to yoga, that people can try out on a monthly basis.

"yoga is still a strong part of it but we just wanted to expand it and give people an opportunity to either try something they haven't done before or maybe experience something they've tried inside of a gym but try it outside in a park."

The workouts will happen on the last saturday of each month starting this saturday through november.

They will have a nine a-m workout on the downtown lawn, and a 5 p-m workout in heritage oaks park.

The morning workouts will be slower paced than the afternoon ones.

Turpin says they hope to highlight different parts of perry with the series and they're encouraging people to stay in town after they workout.

There's lots of stuff going on in perry all the time whether its an event at the fairgrounds or, a business downtown is having a sale, the farmers market, there's always something else going on the workouts will allow for social distancing and masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Turpin says the series is a great opportunity for people to try a workout they've never done before in a safe envrionment..

We're hoping that through this series we can encourage people to try new things, learn what type of fitness instructors we have in perry and the greater area and just get outside and get some fresh air.

We all need that right now.

In perry ariel schiller 41 nbc news.

All workouts are free, for a full list of workouts you can try each month, can go to the city of perry website or facebook page.

