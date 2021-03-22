Travel Industry coming back to life

This comes as travel destinations are loosening restrictions as the number of people vaccinated increases and the number of COVID cases decreases.

Travel agencies are reporting a record number of people are looking to book their next vacation.

Upstate new york but accoridng to triple a a record number of people are looking to take a vacation."

The travel industry seems to be coming back to life.

The local aaa branch in the mohawk valley reports their offices alone have done 2.5 million dollars in sales this year so far.

"so many people are being locked down for a year they just want to get away, you know i think that urge is there."

And as travel restrictions become more relaxed across the country, your typical vacation spots are seein more traffic.

"the best destinations right now are orlando with 30 percent, aruba with 10 percent, and cancun with 6 percent."

The mccarthy family is heading to disney world in august.

And based on the souveniers they showed me in their house, its not their first time going.

"this coming august will be our 9th time."

They went back in november of last year.

But when they got their, america's most magical amusement park was not how they remembered.

"i talked to the kids and said things are going to be restricted eir wl be thin that we caot do.

Andi askea magical trip."

And for the mccarthy's this upcoming trip is one of the most important.

Julie suffered from a brain tumor last year and had it surgically removed.

.

So that's one thing i'm looking forward to disney world.

It's whatpt me goingn the hospal and thugh this recovery just e disneything.

Mys but as a family we can be together and i can still see my kids faces when they see cinderellas castle.

So i'm excited and we are going to have a greate.": "and ifyou're trip a's info on ouwebsite at wktv.com.

In ica brent kearney news channel 2" as for spring break.... there is one destination that is