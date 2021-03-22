Exotic Feline Rescue Center is almost ready to welcome you back

The exotic feline rescue center is home to many exotic cats.

The center has been temporarily closed since the fall over coronavirus concerns.

But....here's some good news.

That could be changing.

The exotic feline rescue center says it's ready to welcome you back soon.

Owner joe taft says the gates will be open sometime next month.

But....he says they'll still be operating with covid-19 restrictions.

You'll have to wear a mask all the time.

Taft says he believes the cats will enjoy having everyone back to visit.

"people are their entertainment, some of their entertainment, and they miss the attention, they miss the traffic."

When the "exotic feline rescue center" does open back up again.... you'll only be allowed to visit by making an appointment.

We'll keep you updated as to when