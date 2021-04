KENTUCKY IS NOW IN ITS TENTH STRAIGHT WEEK OF DECLINING CORONAVIRUS CASES AS MORE THAN ONE-POINT-ONE MILLION PEOPLE HAVE HAD AT LEAST THEIR FIRST VACCINATION AGAINST THE VIRUS.

Veronica jean seltzer.

Kentucky is now in its tenth straight week of declining coronavirus cases as more than one- point-one million people have had at least their first vaccination against the virus.

That's tonight's top story at five.

The governor reported a low number of new cases...294 bringing the total to just over 421-thousand.

There were eleven new deaths...but none of those are from this month.

The total number of people who have died from the virus is now 5,799.

The positivity rate continues to fall...coming in today at 2-point-9-3 percent.

Ots image:left