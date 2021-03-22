Skip to main content
5pm Lexington KY COVID Numbers

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
FAYETTE COUNTY'S VIRUS NUMBERS FELL OVER THE WEEKEND TO LEVELS WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN NEARLY A YEAR.

The health department announced 31 new cases on saturday...bringing the total number of cases to just over 33-thousand.

There were two new deaths.

Since the pandemic hit, 275 people have died from the virus.

The health department says the county is averaging 35 cases a day as part of a seven-day rolling average.

And, the department is still encouraging people to get

