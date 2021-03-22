5pm Lexington KY COVID Numbers

FAYETTE COUNTY'S VIRUS NUMBERS FELL OVER THE WEEKEND TO LEVELS WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN NEARLY A YEAR.
businesses rally around campaign
WTVQ Lexington, KY
immigrants belong here
FAYETTE COUNTY'S VIRUS NUMBERS FELL OVER THE WEEKEND TO LEVELS WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN NEARLY A YEAR.
Covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg fayette county's virus numbers fell over the weekend to levels we haven't seen in nearly a year.
The health department announced 31 new cases on saturday...bringing the total number of cases to just over 33-thousand.
There were two new deaths.
Since the pandemic hit, 275 people have died from the virus.
The health department says the county is averaging 35 cases a day as part of a seven-day rolling average.
And, the department is still encouraging people to get
immigrants belong here
THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTED 50 NEW CASES SUNDAY AND 22 MONDAY...MAKING FOR A TOTAL OF 33,189 CASES IN FAYETTE COUNTY.
THE COVID-19 TESTING SITE AT BCTC ON NEWTOWN PIKE IN LEXINGTON WILL REOPEN NEXT WEEK, ON WEDNESDAY MARCH 24.