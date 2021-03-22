5pm Bills Aimed at Helping KY Youth 03.22.2021

SEVERAL BILLS THAT WOULD BENEFIT YOUNG KENTUCKIANS HAVE MADE THEIR WAY THROUGH THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND ARE WAITING FOR THE GOVERNOR'S SIGNATURE.

Executive director of kentucky youth advocates...terry brooks...says it could mean significant progress in protecting some of the most vulnerable in society.

One...would raise the statute of limitations to report abuse.

Another...would allow kentuckians to establish in-home child care.

Senate bill 128 would allow kids to redo the previous year of school because of the pandemic.

The fourth would give judges discretion on whether or not to try a child as an adult for a gun offense.

"we all know that right now there's a lot more disagreement than agreement in frankfort.

It is a reminder that kids offer legislators a common ground."

Brooks says he knows it'll take many more years for kentucky to catch up in protecting youth...but he says the general assembly has made great strides in recent years.

