Adults' comfort levels rising after vaccination in Rochester

As the pool of vaccinated people grows it turns out their comfort levels are also growing.

40s on thursday and friday.

The biden administration expects all adults will be able to schedule a covid?

"*19 vaccine appointment by the end of may.

As the pool of vaccinated people grows... kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning their comfort levels are growing too.

She joins us live.

Katie ?

"* i'm here at cascade lake park ?

"* a popular place for people to get out of the house for a while during nice weather.

That's what andy boughey was doing when i spoke to him today... at 54 ?

"* he qualified for the vaccine not for his age ?

"* but because of the age of his mother in law who lives with his family.

She's over 80 years old.

In a few weeks ?

"* boughey will get his second vaccine.

Now that he ?

"* his wife ?

"* and mothe law have all received at least one shot... he says they've just recently started to feel comfortable going out to restaurants again.

He also has plans to travel out of state to see family once he's fully vaccinated.

As more and more people get the shot... boughey thinks his family's comfort level for social outings will i think that there's been a palpable lifting of restrictions around rochester in particular.

We're still wearing masks, we're still social distancing, but we feel... my wife's been vaccinated because she works at the hospital, my mother in law's had both of hers, i've had mine, so we do feel a little bit safer.

We're still social distancing like i said, but we do feel safer to go out in minnesota ?

"* nearly a million people age 50 and over have had at least one vaccine dose.

Live in rochester annalise thanks annalise.

Of the 127 million vaccine doses that have been administered so far in the u?

"* s... roughly a thid of them have gone into