Made for Love with Cristin Milioti on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max dark comedy series Made for Love Season 1, based on the Alissa Nutting novel by the same name.

It stars Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, Noma Dumezweni, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl and Augusto Aguilera.

Made for Love Season 1 Release Date: April 1, 2021 on HBO Max After you watch Made for Love drop a review.

