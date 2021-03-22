A mentorship program with high school and elementary students in Rochester is helping to build a bond.

Activity the future is bright for 4th and 5th graders at gage elementary school here in rochester.

High school and elementary school students in the public school system are working together through a new mentorship program that began this school year.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall tells us more about it.

John marshall high school students are preparing elementary school students for their futures we found that the parents wanted their children to start thinking about life after elementary school.

To start thikning about middle school and high school and what life could possibly look like after that.

The teens are mentoring the younger kids about the issues they'll be dealing with in just a few years ?

"* things lie diversity, equality, tolerance and empathy.

The idea for the program was born through a meeting between parents and staff.

I think both of us feel the most power our schools have is in our students and anytime we can give leadership roles, give voice to our students, that's when we could see the most powerful impact happen fifteen j?

"* rah) lopez we grow older, we tend to forget that younger people and kids as well know what's going on and not neccsarily in the blind about anything, and they know what's happening in our world and it's a matter of being able to inform them about getting them deeper about what's going on and also know what they think about it.

The mentorship program will run until the end of th year and both schools are hoping to grow it.

In rochester, rps mentorship program is planned to continue into the following school year.

It is also funded by united way of olmsted county with cirriculum provided by rochester community intiative who