Some COVID-19 'long-haulers' wonder about effects of vaccines

While many can't wait to get the vaccine, there are others who are unsure about it or simply don't want to get it.

DOCTORS -- HEALTHEXPERTS -- ANDGOVERNMENT LEADERSSAY THE VACCINE IS SAFE-- AND THE DATA PROVESIT.SOME PEOPLE WHO'VEHAD THEIR LIVES ALTEREDBY A COVID-19 INFECTION --AREN'T SO SURE ABOUTGETTING THE VACCINE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSTALKED TO ONE WOMAN --AND SHOWS US WHATDOCTORS SAY ABOUTTHESE VACCINES ANDYOUR HEALTH.Linda Henderson, COVID-19 LongHauler"I am having brain fog.

Stillfatigue when I get up."MONTHS AFTERCONTRACTING COVID-19,LINDA HENDERSON STILLFEELS SICK.Linda Henderson, COVID-19 LongHauler"It's like having a concussionas a head injury.

Like brainrest is the only way to kind ofheal that.

That is what I havebeen doing is trying to dothose things."IT'S BECAUSE OF HERCONSTANT SICKNESS, SHEIS UNSURE ABOUT THEVACCINE.Linda Henderson, COVID-19 LongHauler"They have had to do it in ahurry and I appreicate that.It'sthe autoimmume componentof COVID that I am concernedabout it with getting thevaccine.

I think other peopleneed to get it to help us allsurvive this."--butted to--"I am just saying not yet.

I amgoing to wait and see whatsome of the long term effectsare."DR. SARAH BOYD AT SAINTLUKES SAYS A VACCINECOULD BE A GOOD THINGFOR LONG HAULERS.Dr. Sarah Boyd, InfectiousDiseaseSpecialist at Saint Luke'sHealthSystem"There have been some smallstudies of COVID long haulersor that post covid syndromethat sometimes their symtomsimprove after vaccination aswell.""About 27 percent of thatsmall group actually had someimprovement."Linda Henderson, COVID-19 LongHauler"I am masking everywhere Igo, distancing and I just don'tgo anywhere very mucheither.

I just stay home mostof the time."SO FOR NOW, HENDERSONWILL WAIT UNTIL SHE CANSEE FURTHER RESEARCHON THE VACCINES.BECAUSE AT THE END OFTHE DAY, SHE WANTS HERLIFE BACK.Linda Henderson, COVID-19 LongHauler"I hope I can work again.

Ihope I am able to be activemore hours during the day.""If I didn't have theautoimmune situation, I wouldbe getting it.

I just think it'stoomany unknowns to puttogether right now."IN KC JORDAN BET