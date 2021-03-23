Juvenile Justice investigation 3.22.21

KENTUCKY'S JUVENILE JUSTICE COMMISSIONER...LASHANA HARRIS...IS ON LEAVE AND UNDER INVESTIGATION...BUT THE STATE ISN'T SAYING WHY, ACCORDING TO THE LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER.

Juvenile justice commissioner...lash ana harris...is on leave and under investigation...but the state isn't saying why, according to the lexington herald- leader.

The report says the state isn't saying whether it's paid or un-paid leave.

The paper says harris couldn't be reached for comment.

She's the first african-american woman in state history to serve as commissioner of the agency.

The danville native and u-k law graduate was appointed by governor beshear in december 2019.

Ots image:right coronavirus