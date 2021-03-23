Vaccine side-effects - what you may experience if you get a coronavirus vaccine

People at North Mississippi Medical Center shared what people may experience if they get a coronavirus vaccine, and what they can do about it.

Thinking about getting your coronavirus vaccine, you might be wondering about any side effects.

I got mine yesterday and so far so good.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live from tupelo where he talked with a few people about their reactions, and what you can do if you have any.

I'm outside north mississippi medical center where one staff member said side effects happen more in some people than they do in others.

He also said it's important to understand that there is a difference between a side effect and an adverse reaction.

headache.

Terri green of nmmc got her shot.

She had mild side effects.

"i was a little worried about it, but actually the worst was just a little soreness in my arm, and that was it."

Alecia gardner said she got the moderna vaccine and had a good experience.

"no side effects.

Other than a sore and heavy arm."

"a side effect is sort of what you get with a flu shot."

Jeremy blanchard of north mississippi medical center said if you have a side effect from the coronavirus vaccine, they are usually milder effects such as soreness in the arm.

An adverse reaction is where people need medical attention.

Blanchard said nmmc gave approximately twenty thousand shots, with a very low number of reactions.

"we've had three reportable adverse reactions, but we've had a lot of people have side effects."

Blanchard said the second shot has side effects that are a little bit worse than the first, adding side effects are almost always gone within twenty-four to seventy-two hours.

Nurse practitioner sheila tice of friendship medical clinic added to that, saying that symptoms are usually mild, and tylenol can help.

"it's just gonna be some redness at the site, injection site, maybe a little fever later on, headache."

Blanchard also explained that doctors are trying to discourage people from getting a vaccine right after getting over the coronavirus.

He said side effects can be much worse during that time.

He advised that people might want to wait three to six months after recovering before getting a vaccine.

Live in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

