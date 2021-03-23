The Last House Movie (2021) - Camille Keaton, Scott Peeler, Karen Konzen

The Last House Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A small-town widow grieving the death of her husband receives a deadly ultimatum from the privileged sons of a local land developer to sell her beloved property.

With 24 hours to decide and her pleas to the town’s corrupt sheriff falling on deaf ears, she realizes she must take matters into her own hands, embarking on a grisly quest for justice that soon turns into an all-out battle for survival.

A devilishly fun, dark and gritty heroine revenge thriller inspired by real events, starring a powerful performance from I Spit on Your Grave’s Camille Keaton.