Luis Miguel The Series Season 2

Luis Miguel The Series Season 2 - Plot Synopsis: 1992: Luis Miguel, despondent after the death of his father, desperately continues to look for his mother.

His meteoric professional rise seems to be never-ending; but at the slightest attempt to prioritize his personal life, he feels his career takes a hit and his ambition makes him lose control.

2005: A dramatic accident forces Luis Miguel to rethink aspects of his life that he never had to worry about before, and to realize that letting the enemy in will have its consequences.

Don't miss Season 2 of Luis Miguel.

Every Sunday starting April 18, only on Netflix.