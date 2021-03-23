The Minutes Collection

The Minutes Collection Trailer - Six lives.

Six interconnected stories.

All shot in single takes.

ARROW are excited to present the complete MINUTES COLLECTION from Jim Cummings and Dustin Hahn!

A teacher finds outs his rebellious students may be the least of his worries in PARENT TEACHER, meeting the parents brings a whole bag of festive stress is in CORY COMES TO CHRISTMAS, a cash-strapped girl botches a stickup in THE ROBBERY, the dinner shift rips open old wounds in MARTY LOVES KATIE, freak outs ensue as a trio of high teens get pulled over in THE STOP and an amateur comedian takes the stage for the first time in NATIVE STAND UP.