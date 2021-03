Have You Ever Seen Fireflies Movie

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

Starring:Ecem Erkek, Engin Alkan, Devrim Yakut Based on the play of the same name by director and actor Yılmaz Erdoğan ("Vizontele," "The Butterfly's Dream").