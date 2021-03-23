City Council Approves Dog Tethering Ordinance

Sierra Phillips was outside Decatur City Hall where the city council passed a new ordinance making tethering illegal.

New at 5 -- just in the last hour.

The decatur city council passed an ordinance to make tethering illegal.

Waay31s sierra phillips just stepped out of the special called meeting.

Shes live outside city hall, sierra?

The city attorney said this ordinance was set to be on the agenda in april but the council bumped it up to today after the events of last week.

You may remember an outcry on social media after pictures went viral of dogs and puppies in bad condition.

Police say six adult dogs, three puppies and one deceased adult dog were found at the home and surrendered the new ordinance will start june 1st.

The minimum penalty for tethering a dog will be 100 dollars -- plus court costs.

Reporting live in decatur sierra phillips waay31 news.