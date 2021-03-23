Study suggests hearing loss strongly associated with COVID-19

According to a new study, hearing loss and other auditory problems are strongly associated with COVID-19.

Professor Kevin Munro and PhD researcher Ibrahim Almufarrij found 56 studies that identified an association between COVID-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 per cent, tinnitus was 14.8 per cent and vertigo was 7.2 per cent.

A recent study led by Professor Munro suggested that more than 13 per cent of patients who were discharged from a hospital reported a change in their hearing.