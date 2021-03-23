Nervous about Covid-19 Vaccination?

Ne's 1's kourtney williams explains nat soundmany are still concerned whether or not they should get the vaccine i spoke with the ceo of leading healthcare of louisiana and he says he recieved the pzifer vaccine and is encouraging others to join in the fight to stop the virus from spreading sot it was that simple each shot took approximately 1 hour between parking the car getting in and waiting so it was fairly seemless rovira says his side effects were minimal and although side effects are common, it does't mean that every person will experience all of them.sot after about 20 to 24 hours i was a lil tired and kind of sore but that only lasted a day many professionals are also joining in on the fight to spread knowledge pastor tracie millard says i's important to know truth and facts about the covid 19 vaccine sot because truth is you know universal i's always the same opinion will change depending on who your dealing with so our platform tonight is to talk about the facts of the covid 19 vaccine fourth year medical student jasmine douglas says for those that are hesitant to recieve the vaccine due to how quickly it was produced should know it was produced at a fast rate due to funding and alot of scientific research sot so i completely agree with everything that it is safe they did all the steps they were just able to do it more quickly due to the funding and the collaboration in lafayette kourtney williams