Top Six at 6:00 - March 22, 2021

It's the best plays from the week of Mar.
15 to Mar.
21 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!
We caught some fantastic plays this past week with our cameras - so it's time we share some of the best with you.
((no cg)) it's your top six at six... --- 6 - holland patent at westmoreland girls volleyball - ella buchanan for the golden knights - packing a powerful punch - sends a spike just inside the end line for the perfect placement and the point.
H-p won three games to none.
--- 5 - west canada valley hosting mount markham.
Indians' jaeden beam getting it done on both ends of the floor.
The block at one end - and the fearless drive and finish at the other.
The senior coming up big - not done with this one just yet.
--- 4 - utica academy of science at herkimer.
Sacrificing the body to get the bucket - that's what magicians jordan foote does here with the hard contact - foul - and- one.
Herkimer took a nail-biter 54-53.
--- 3 - a couple of days later - herkimer takes on frankfort- schuyler and foote outdoes himself.
Driving the lane - more heavy contact and more acrobatics for the magicians senior.
Team name very fitting of this guy.
He leads herk to a 49-44 victory.
--- 2 - utica college back on the ice after a pause hosting nazareth.
Conor landrigan - the captain - doing captain things.
The mitts are made of silk.
What a wrap- around - on the backhand - that is not easy - he made it look so.
Pioneers don't miss a beat - 7-2 win.
--- 1 - back to west canada - mount markham.
The court vision here - incredible.
Brayden shepardson - floating into space perfectly for will smith - for the finger roll mid-air.
One more look.
That is free overnight shipping pretty.
Smith not even in the frame when shepardson throws it up.
Indians win this one 71-60.
