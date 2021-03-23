Top Six at 6:00 - March 22, 2021

21 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!

It's the best plays from the week of Mar.

For many even though spring is upon us.

We caught some fantastic plays this past week with our cameras - so it's time we share some of the best with you.

((no cg)) it's your top six at six... --- 6 - holland patent at westmoreland girls volleyball - ella buchanan for the golden knights - packing a powerful punch - sends a spike just inside the end line for the perfect placement and the point.

H-p won three games to none.

--- 5 - west canada valley hosting mount markham.

Indians' jaeden beam getting it done on both ends of the floor.

The block at one end - and the fearless drive and finish at the other.

The senior coming up big - not done with this one just yet.

--- 4 - utica academy of science at herkimer.

Sacrificing the body to get the bucket - that's what magicians jordan foote does here with the hard contact - foul - and- one.

Herkimer took a nail-biter 54-53.

--- 3 - a couple of days later - herkimer takes on frankfort- schuyler and foote outdoes himself.

Driving the lane - more heavy contact and more acrobatics for the magicians senior.

Team name very fitting of this guy.

He leads herk to a 49-44 victory.

--- 2 - utica college back on the ice after a pause hosting nazareth.

Conor landrigan - the captain - doing captain things.

The mitts are made of silk.

What a wrap- around - on the backhand - that is not easy - he made it look so.

Pioneers don't miss a beat - 7-2 win.

--- 1 - back to west canada - mount markham.

The court vision here - incredible.

Brayden shepardson - floating into space perfectly for will smith - for the finger roll mid-air.

One more look.

That is free overnight shipping pretty.

Smith not even in the frame when shepardson throws it up.

Indians win this one 71-60.

--- that's your top six at six... at five - you heard from syracuse men's basketball coach