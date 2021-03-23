Red Cross is helping six people following a house fire in the Town of Warren

Several fire crews were called to 554 Hicks Road in the town of Warren Monday evening for a structure fire.

Calls came in around 5:30 this evening for a fire on hicks road.

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Everyone made it out safely... but seven fire companies had to be called in to put out the fire....you could see the smoke for miles.

The richfield springs fire chief said they had issues getting water to the scene.

Our difficult part was obtaining a water supply.

Our water supply is a couple miles from here so it was difficult getting the tankers here and turned around because of the wet ground and narrow road to back up to the porta ponds.

The cause is under investigation but the chief did say the home owner heard a pop and saw sparks coming from the electrical box.

But again still under investigation.

