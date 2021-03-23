MACCC South Women’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. Meridian

On the hardwood... mississippi- gulf coast lady - bulldogs playing their final- regular season game, on - sophomore night... hosting a- strong meridian team.

- we pick it up second quarter...- home team trailing by - 10... but cutting away at that- deficit before the half...- sharisse bridges, from the land- of good and plenty... check - the hand... makes it 26-19.

- and the hot shooting would- continue, for gulf coast... - elise harris setting it up, for- ay-anna mc-nairy... three - ball corner pocket... sweet - stroke by the freshman... now - 28-22 lady eagles.- but mc-nairy is just getting- warmed up... right before the - half... perimeter ball movement- on point... and it's mc-nariy - again...- yessir... last nine points of - the half, for the lady- bulldogs... - all from long distance... as- they go into the half down... - just- 28-25.- if only they had one more of- those three-pointers... had a - chance to tie at the buzzer...- no good... so it's a 57-54 loss- to- close out the regular season.

- they start their run through th- region 23 tourney... on - wednesday.-