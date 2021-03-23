High School Baseball: D’Iberville vs. Harrison Central

The last time the Warriors and Red Rebels met on the diamond, D’Iberville’s Blake Gollott threw a no-hitter on a night that was supposed to be all about Harrison Central.
And so, they meet again less than two weeks later.
The last time the Warriors and Red Rebels met on the diamond, D’Iberville’s Blake Gollott threw a no-hitter on a night that was supposed to be all about Harrison Central.
And so, they meet again less than two weeks later.
- new set... who dis- the last time the warriors and- red rebels met on the diamond..- d'iberville's blake gollott - threw a no-hitter... on a - night that was supposed to be - all about harrison- central.- and so they meet again... less- than two weeks later.
- warriors hosting the red rebels- in their second and final - regular season meeting of the - year... and there would be no - no-hitter, on this monday - night... but still good - pitching.
- in fact... the first four half-- innings would end via the - strikeout... jones college- signee marquette scott- dealing, for d'iberville... and- devin culberson dealing for - harrison central... some really- good off-speed- looking... some really good - fastball swinging... as - culberson freezes mississippi - state commit logan- forsythe... that ends the botto- of the second inning... game- still scoreless.- but the future bulldog still ha- a good night, at the plate... - this- was the very first pitch he - saw... and he ropes it down - the third baseline, for a - stand-up double... first- base coach senor mark fayard- loving it... but runners- stranded in scoring position wa- the theme, of this one... - harrison central's christian- turner... he's the- quarterback... turns one inside- out... to deep right-center...- he's a two-strike hitter... - that's a stand-up double for- him... but he - gets stranded, as well.
- scoreless after three... and th- red rebels would keep it- scoreless, for the opposition..- exacting revenge... in the- form of a 2-nothing
One of the premier high school baseball showcase events in the state of Mississippi is underway right here on the Gulf Coast.