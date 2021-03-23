High School Baseball: D’Iberville vs. Harrison Central

The last time the Warriors and Red Rebels met on the diamond, D’Iberville’s Blake Gollott threw a no-hitter on a night that was supposed to be all about Harrison Central.

- new set... who dis- the last time the warriors and- red rebels met on the diamond..- d'iberville's blake gollott - threw a no-hitter... on a - night that was supposed to be - all about harrison- central.- and so they meet again... less- than two weeks later.

- warriors hosting the red rebels- in their second and final - regular season meeting of the - year... and there would be no - no-hitter, on this monday - night... but still good - pitching.

- in fact... the first four half-- innings would end via the - strikeout... jones college- signee marquette scott- dealing, for d'iberville... and- devin culberson dealing for - harrison central... some really- good off-speed- looking... some really good - fastball swinging... as - culberson freezes mississippi - state commit logan- forsythe... that ends the botto- of the second inning... game- still scoreless.- but the future bulldog still ha- a good night, at the plate... - this- was the very first pitch he - saw... and he ropes it down - the third baseline, for a - stand-up double... first- base coach senor mark fayard- loving it... but runners- stranded in scoring position wa- the theme, of this one... - harrison central's christian- turner... he's the- quarterback... turns one inside- out... to deep right-center...- he's a two-strike hitter... - that's a stand-up double for- him... but he - gets stranded, as well.

- scoreless after three... and th- red rebels would keep it- scoreless, for the opposition..- exacting revenge... in the- form of a 2-nothing