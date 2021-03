The Good Doctor S04E13 Spilled Milk

The Good Doctor 4x13 "Spilled Milk" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door.

Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” Monday, March 29th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.