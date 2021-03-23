Local singer competes on American Idol

Become a victim.

New information -- tonight -- alabama's very own kari erickson appeared on american idol.

The hartselle high school student said the feedback and support from the community has been overwhelming.

She told us her closest friends treat her the same since the overnight fame.

Some people at school didn't know she took performing this seriously.

Most of erickson's peers see her on stage during chorus and school plays -- but many people didn't expect she'd take the stage in los angeles.

It's alabama, it's the south, if alabama has your back then you are set for life.

I think once everyone in my area found out, and then people from other areas of the south found out.

It was like a crazy oh my god we got a girl from alabama.

That's so crazy."

Erickson was sent home during tonight's episode.

But -- she says she's going to keep singing, performing and dancing.

After taking on the american idol stage -- she knows she can